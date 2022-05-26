|
26.05.2022 13:00:00
Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A virtual fireside chat at Cowen's 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
- A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
Media Contact
Benjamin Kolinski
benjamin.kolinski@gcihealth.com Tel 862.368.4464
SNDX-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301555294.html
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.21
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.21
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.20
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Ausblick: Syndax Pharmaceuticals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
|14,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Dow Jones vor Handelseröffnung fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte werden vorbörslich höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.