Syndax Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A fireside chat at Cowen's 43 rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Monday , March 6, 2023 in Boston, MA

A panel discussion on leukemia at Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Boston, MA

A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

