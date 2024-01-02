02.01.2024 22:05:00

Syndax Announces Presentation at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. PT/ 8:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-presentation-at-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302024252.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Syndax Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc 19,30 2,66% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Donnerstag letztlich Gewinne für sich verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es in verschiedene Richtungen. Derweil tendierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen