06.03.2023 22:05:00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WALTHAM, Mass., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on March 1, 2023 the Company granted an inducement award to purchase up to 15,200 shares of common stock to one new employee under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock option has an exercise price per share of $24.86, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 1, 2023 and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre 
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-pharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301763791.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc 22,20 0,00% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

