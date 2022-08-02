Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 13:00:00

Syndax to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 8, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 8, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: SYNDAXQ2
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-225-9448
International Dial-in Number: 203-518-9708
Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/OpenEx/General/syndaxq2.cfm 

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com 
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-8-2022-301597678.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

