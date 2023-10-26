|
Syndax to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2, 2023
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, November 2, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.
In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.
The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:
Conference ID: SNDX3Q23
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290
International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800
Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/syndax/events/SNDX3Q23.cfm
For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
