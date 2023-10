Syneos Health Appoints Colin Shannon To Succeed Michelle Keefe As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical solutions firm Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) announced Tuesday that Colin Shannon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shannon succeeds Michelle Keefe, who will continue her tenure with Syneos Health as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. Shannon and Keefe will remain on the Board of Directors.

Shannon brings decades of leadership experience driving growth at global biopharmaceutical solutions organizations. During his 14 years at PRA Health Sciences, Shannon served in executive roles, most recently as Chairman and CEO.

Prior to PRA Health Sciences, he held various executive roles at Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., including EVP of Global Clinical Operations, COO and CFO of Europe and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for International Operations.

Keefe served as CEO of Syneos Health for the last 18 months, driving the Company's ongoing transformation and leading the organization through the successful going private transaction.