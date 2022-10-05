SYNERGEN Health Recognized with Five Consecutive Great Place to Work® Accolades in 2022

SYNERGEN named as '10 Best Workplaces in the IT & ITES Industry in Sri Lanka,' '50 Best WorkplacesTM in Sri Lanka,' '70 Large Best Workplaces in AsiaTM,' '15 Best WorkplacesTM for Millennials in Sri Lanka' and '15 Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka'

DALLAS and COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGEN Health, a leader in technology and analytics-driven revenue cycle management solutions for health care organizations, has been recognized in five categories in the 2022 Great Place to Work® program for its continued commitment to its employees and evolving workplace. This year, SYNERGEN was selected as a "10 Best Workplaces in the IT & ITES Industry in Sri Lanka," "50 Best WorkplacesTM in Sri Lanka," "70 Large Best Workplaces in AsiaTM," "15 Best WorkplacesTM for Millennials in Sri Lanka" and "15 Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka." SYNERGEN continues to foster exemplary employee experiences as it earns consistent recognition, year after year, from the Great Place to Work® program.

By analyzing employee experience through the company's size, diversity, innovation, values, and leadership, Great Place to Work® ensures that every employee, no matter their role, has a consistently positive experience at work.

"We are thrilled to have been selected for multiple Great Place to Work® honors," said Duminda Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SYNERGEN Health. "It's a core value for us that our employees not only enjoy working for SYNERGEN but are also given the opportunity and support to grow in their careers. When employees feel they have the necessary resources to grow and thrive at the workplace, our team is better able to serve clients through our innovative RPA and data-driven solutions that are transforming revenue cycles."

SYNERGEN Health's goal has long been to foster an open and collaborative environment. With a company culture that values teamwork and diversity, SYNERGEN employees can lean and depend on each other to make more effective, efficient, and the most informed decisions that enhance each customer's experience.

"The impact our collaborative culture has on our success cannot be overlooked," continued Gunawardena. "These awards are a testament to the empathic and selfless nature of our team. Their collective commitment to each other and our customers is what makes SYNERGEN a great place to work. We want to build on these core principles and look forward to the future as we continue to create an ever-growing and inclusive workplace that inspires the next generation of innovators."

"If we have learned anything in the past few years, it's that the workplace is continuing to evolve year over year. The pandemic challenged us in ways that we could have never predicted, but we have pushed through and emerged stronger nearly three years later," said Surinda Gunawardena, Managing Director, SYNERGEN Health. "We are all so proud of our team and will continue to do everything in our power to support SYNERGEN Health's greatest asset - our people – for years to come."

Great Place to Work® identified the World's Best Workplaces in 2022 by analyzing surveys representing 19.8 million employee opinions worldwide and currently assesses organizations in over 70 countries across 100 territories. This Great Place to Work – Sri Lanka study is based on the global Great Place to Work for All model, a rigorous methodology, which has been researched, tested, and carried out in similar studies around the world. 85% of the Great Place to Work for All evaluation is based on the experience of trust and employees reaching their full human potential as part of their organizations, no matter who they are or what they do. These experiences are analyzed in relation to each company's size, workforce demographics, and industry norms. The remaining 15% of the evaluation is based on all employees' daily experiences of innovation, their organizations' values, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

SYNERGEN Health has long been a people's company dedicated to providing unparalleled revenue cycle solutions, robotic process automation technology, and stellar customer success. Through its passion and commitment to innovation, SYNERGEN Health has demonstrated steady growth as well as recurring industry honors throughout the years, recognized by leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS and AdvancedMD, in addition to Great Place to Work®.

To learn more about SYNERGEN Health and its technology solutions and services, visit www.synergenhealth.com or follow us at @SYNERGENHealthLLC on LinkedIn.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in the technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. health care industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and the World's Best lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Maurel

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

225-933-0123

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergen-health-recognized-with-five-consecutive-great-place-to-work-accolades-in-2022-301641103.html

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health