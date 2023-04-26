SYNERGIE announces the publication of its Financial Annual Report 2022

SYNERGIE announces the publication of its

2022 Financial Report

Paris, 26 April 2023: Synergie announces that its 2022 Financial Report (French version) is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2022 consolidated turnover of €2.916 million, including more than 57% outside France. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.

EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG

Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP

www.synergie.com

160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

Attachment