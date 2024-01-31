31.01.2024 19:03:02

SYNERGIE: Despite tough market conditions, SYNERGIE continues to grow and reaches the €3.1 billion milestone.

                                                                        Paris, January 31st, 2024

Revenue 2023

Despite tough market conditions, Synergie continues to grow and reaches the €3.1 billion milestone.

in M€Q4 2023Q4 2022Change FY2023FY2022Change


International 		483.3419.9 +15.1% 1,815.71,665.9+9.0%
France319.9328.7-2.7% 1,292.81,250.1+3.5%
        
Total803.2748.6+7.3% 3,108.62,916.0+6.6%

In a complex market, particularly in France, SYNERGIE continues to grow establishing a new turnover record at €3,108.6 million, exceeding that of 2022, with an increase of +6.6% (+2.9% w/o acquisitions). This performance was achieved with the positive contribution of all the geographic areas where the Group operates. The International activity represents 58.4% of the Group's 2023 turnover.

In France, the growth was moderate (+3.5%), with a decline in the last quarter (-2.7%); activity reached €1,292.8 million over the year. Despite the economic slowdown observed by all staffing players since the start of 2023, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to outperform the market through its commercial drive and diversification strategy.

The international contribution of the Group turnover is up +1.3 points compared to 2022, with an annual turnover of €1,815 million and growth of +9% over the year (+2.9% w/o acquisitions). This performance was accelerated in the last 2023 quarter with an increase of +15.1% (+8% w/o acquisitions) driven by Southern Europe, Belgium, Eastern Europe and Australia (excluding exchange rate effect).

With a robust financial structure, SYNERGIE has the necessary resources to actively pursue its strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Next event: Publication of 2023 results on Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, after trading closes

Attachment


