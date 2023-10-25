SYNERGIE : Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%)





Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%), driven by the performance in the International business and acquisitions

€m Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Q1-3 2023 Q1-3 2022 Change



International 473.3 419.0 +12.9% 1,332.2 1,246.7 +6.9% France 320.8 317.8 +0.9% 972.9 921.1 +5.6% Total 794.1 736.8 +7.8% 2,305.1 2,167.8 +6.3%



In a more complex economic context, Synergie confirms the relevance of its



strategy and in particular of its geographical diversification, with a quarterly



revenue of €794.1M, up +7.8% compared to the previous financial year (+2.8%



at constant currency and scope).



The third quarter of France (40% of the consolidated) is growing by +0.9% also



driven by a price effect in a declining overall market.



International growth of +12.9% was driven by recent acquisitions in Poland



and Germany which had a positive impact of +€38.3M and by organic growth



(excluding exchange rate effect) of +4.4%. Southern Europe is achieving a



significant +8.1% growth driven by the good performance of Italy and Spain



during this quarter. The performance of Northern and Eastern Europe (+23.3%),



benefited from the contribution of acquisitions despite economic difficulties in



the main markets of this area. The weaker turnover performance of the region



outside Europe (-3.9% excluding exchange rate effects) is linked to that of



Australia which follows the Group strategic decisions aimed at improving its



profitability.



Despite the macroeconomic difficulties felt in some of the markets where the



SYNERGIE Group is present, we remain confident in our ability to meet the



increased needs for flexibility and agility of businesses while offering candidates



innovative and secure human resources solutions. We confirm the prospects



announced during the communication of our half-yearly accounts.



