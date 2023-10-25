|
25.10.2023 21:05:20
SYNERGIE : Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%)
Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%), driven by the performance in the International business and acquisitions
|€m
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change
|Q1-3 2023
|Q1-3 2022
|Change
International
|473.3
|419.0
|+12.9%
|1,332.2
|1,246.7
|+6.9%
|France
|320.8
|317.8
|+0.9%
|972.9
|921.1
|+5.6%
|Total
|794.1
|736.8
|+7.8%
|2,305.1
|2,167.8
|+6.3%
In a more complex economic context, Synergie confirms the relevance of its
strategy and in particular of its geographical diversification, with a quarterly
revenue of €794.1M, up +7.8% compared to the previous financial year (+2.8%
at constant currency and scope).
The third quarter of France (40% of the consolidated) is growing by +0.9% also
driven by a price effect in a declining overall market.
International growth of +12.9% was driven by recent acquisitions in Poland
and Germany which had a positive impact of +€38.3M and by organic growth
(excluding exchange rate effect) of +4.4%. Southern Europe is achieving a
significant +8.1% growth driven by the good performance of Italy and Spain
during this quarter. The performance of Northern and Eastern Europe (+23.3%),
benefited from the contribution of acquisitions despite economic difficulties in
the main markets of this area. The weaker turnover performance of the region
outside Europe (-3.9% excluding exchange rate effects) is linked to that of
Australia which follows the Group strategic decisions aimed at improving its
profitability.
Despite the macroeconomic difficulties felt in some of the markets where the
SYNERGIE Group is present, we remain confident in our ability to meet the
increased needs for flexibility and agility of businesses while offering candidates
innovative and secure human resources solutions. We confirm the prospects
announced during the communication of our half-yearly accounts.
Next event to remember
?Publication of annual turnover figures on Wednesday 31 January 2024 after trading closes
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synergiemehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Synergiemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Synergie
|29,25
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.