SYNERGIE : Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%)


Quarterly turnover grows to €794.1m (+7.8%), driven by the performance in the International business and acquisitions

€mQ3 2023Q3 2022Change Q1-3 2023Q1-3 2022Change


International 		473.3419.0 +12.9% 1,332.21,246.7+6.9%
France320.8317.8+0.9% 972.9921.1+5.6%
        
Total794.1736.8+7.8% 2,305.12,167.8+6.3%


In a more complex economic context, Synergie confirms the relevance of its

strategy and in particular of its geographical diversification, with a quarterly

revenue of €794.1M, up +7.8% compared to the previous financial year (+2.8%

at constant currency and scope).

The third quarter of France (40% of the consolidated) is growing by +0.9% also

driven by a price effect in a declining overall market.

International growth of +12.9% was driven by recent acquisitions in Poland

and Germany which had a positive impact of +€38.3M and by organic growth

(excluding exchange rate effect) of +4.4%. Southern Europe is achieving a

significant +8.1% growth driven by the good performance of Italy and Spain

during this quarter. The performance of Northern and Eastern Europe (+23.3%),

benefited from the contribution of acquisitions despite economic difficulties in

the main markets of this area. The weaker turnover performance of the region

outside Europe (-3.9% excluding exchange rate effects) is linked to that of

Australia which follows the Group strategic decisions aimed at improving its

profitability.

Despite the macroeconomic difficulties felt in some of the markets where the

SYNERGIE Group is present, we remain confident in our ability to meet the

increased needs for flexibility and agility of businesses while offering candidates

innovative and secure human resources solutions. We confirm the prospects

announced during the communication of our half-yearly accounts.

Next event to remember

?Publication of annual turnover figures on Wednesday 31 January 2024 after trading closes

 

