SYNERGIE : REVENUES 1ST QUARTER 2024

April 24th 2024, 5.45pm

REVENUES 1ST QUARTER 2024

In a challenging economic climate, Synergie Group

revenues grew by +3.7% in the first quarter of 2024

to €751.4m with a good performance of its

international business

in €M Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Variation



International 447.9 412.5 +8.6% France 303.5 312.2 -2.8% Total 751.4 724.7 +3.7%

In a more challenging economic climate, SYNERGIE has confirmed the relevance of its strategy and in particular of its large international geographical footprint, with quarterly revenues of €751.4m, up +3.7% on previous year (+1.9% on a like-for-like basis). International business accounted for 59.6% of total revenues in the first quarter, compared to 56.9% in 2023.

In France (40.4% of consolidated Revenue), the first quarter was marked by a decline of -2.8% in revenues due to the staffing market decrease in volume over the first few months of the year confirming the trend observed towards the end of 2023.

International revenues increased by +8.6% with the contribution of both organic growth (excluding the exchange rates impact) of +5.7% and the acquisition of RUNTIME Group in Germany which had a positive impact of €11.9m. Southern Europe continued to grow, with a good performance (+6.7%) driven by the strength of our Italian and Spanish commercial activities. The performance of Northern and Eastern Europe (+13.2%) was achieved thanks to the acquisition of RUNTIME and the commercial drive on the Polish and German markets.

Despite the macro-economic difficulties affecting most markets, Synergie Group remains confident in its ability to meet the increasing needs for flexibility and agility of its clients while offering candidates innovative and secure solutions for access to quality employment.

Next meetings

?General Meeting on June 20th, 2024

?Publication of Revenue for the 2nd quarter on Wednesday July 24th, 2024, after market closing

