Synergie Aktie

WKN: 903714 / ISIN: FR0000032658

23.04.2025 18:51:55

Synergie : Revenues 1st Quarter 2025

Q1 2025 REVENUES

In a complex economic environment, Synergie generated sales of €757.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, up +0.8%

 in € mQ1 2025Q1 2024Variation
International463.7447.9+3.5%
France293.8303.5-3.2%
Total757.5751.4+0.8%

SYNERGIE reported quarterly sales of €757.5 million, up +0.8% on previous year (-1.2% on a like-for-like basis). International business accounted for 61.2% of sales in the first quarter, compared to 59.6% in 2024.

International sales grew by +3.5% in Q1 2025, driven by our acquisitions, which generated €14.3 million, and by an organic growth of +0.1%. Due to international political uncertainties and the economic difficulties faced by companies the downturn in certain markets in Northern and Eastern Europe weighed on this region's performance (-2.8% on a like-for-like basis). Southern Europe recorded robust growth (+2.8%), fueled by the commercial drive of our Spanish and Italian businesses.

In France, sales reached €293.8 million (38.8% of the consolidated total), down -3.2%, influenced by the downturn in the market due to the continuing uncertain political climate and the economic difficulties encountered by companies.

In an even complex political and economic environment SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to pursue its growth, driven by its strategy of sector diversification and internationalization. Backed by a strong financial structure, SYNERGIE Group is in a position to pursue its development and transformation while seizing new acquisition opportunities.

NEXT MEETINGS

• General Meeting on June 4th, 2025
• Publication of Revenue for the 2nd quarter on July 23rd, 2025, after market closing

