SYNERGIE : Synergie doubles its size in Australia with the acquisition of IPA Personnel Services

8 avril 2024, 17h45

SYNERGIE DOUBLES ITS SIZE IN AUSTRALIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IPA PERSONNEL SERVICES

The Synergie Group has signed an agreement to acquire IPA Personnel Services.

Founded in 1984, IPA has grown into a well-known reliable recruitment and HR solutions partner in Australia providing its expertise to both companies and candidates. Thanks to its long-established and strategic client base, the company is expected to generate a turnover of around A$95 million in 2023 with a network of 12 branches, mainly in the Eastern regions of Australia.

Synergie is already active in Australia since 2012 through its subsidiary Synaco which has successfully developed a national network to serve its customers all over the territory.

Strengthening Synergie existing positions and providing access to new locations, the combined network will have a strong domestic presence covering all main cities in Australia. Both businesses benefit from a complementary client portfolio thus providing Synergie with access to such markets as local and federal government offices, renewable energy, and water infrastructure.

With this acquisition SYNERGIE accelerates its development in Australia, becoming one of the leading staffing businesses in the country and will generate an estimated yearly proforma revenue of A$ 190 MAUD for year 2023. This operation is in line with the group's strategy to support its clients in their international development and enable them to benefit from the expertise and services of its global human resources solutions offer in the 17 countries where the Group is present.

NEXT EVENT

Communication of Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday April 24th 2024, after the stock market closing.

