Synergy Medical Ranks 382 on the 2019 Growth 500 List

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked Synergy Medical 382 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

Synergy Medical made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 172%.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"Synergy Medical is honored to be once again recognized on the Growth 500 list." says President & Founder, Jean Boutin. "Our success reflects the commitment of our employees, an emphasis on innovation, and our desire to remain at the forefront by continuing to meet and surpass our customers' expectations. I wish to thank each member of the Synergy Medical team for their contribution, as well as each of our customers for putting their trust in this team."

Synergy Medical is based in Longueuil, Quebec, and from 2008 has been designing, manufacturing and installing automated systems which allow pharmacies to efficiently and accurately prepare compliance packs: specialized pill boxes that enable patients to adhere to their medication regimens.

Synergy Medical has installed close to 475 SynMed® XF and SynMed® ULTRA systems throughout North America and in Europe, in independent pharmacies as well as in centralized production facilities for pharmacy chains. The client list of this leader in automated dispensing already includes the largest pharmacy chains in Canada: Shoppers Drug Mart, and the US: CVS/Omnicare.

