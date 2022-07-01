Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 03:23:00

Synergy One Lending announces their NEW Bridge Loan Product

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is proud to announce our very own Bridge Loan Product!  This exciting addition to an already extensive suite is another way to give your buyers the power they need to win offers in today's competitive landscape! 

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

"With the launch of our bridge loan product, we are bringing another great option to our originators and their clients that maximizes speed and agility needed to get them in the home they want.  Giving our team strategic options like this just means they will gain more market share," says Synergy CEO Steve Majerus.  Coupled with the S1L HELOC, best-in-class operations, S1 FinFit application, and in-house coaching, it's easy to see why top producers continue to be drawn to Synergy One. 

To learn more about how to take your business to the next level, contact Synergy President, Aaron Nemec or SVP-Strategic Growth, Ben Green today!

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-announces-their-new-bridge-loan-product-301579315.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen