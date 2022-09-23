|
Synergy One Lending Welcomes Sarah Kohut, VP, Private Client Group
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is thrilled to announce that top producer Sarah Kohut has joined as VP, Private Client Group! Sarah is a $100MM+ originator and has established herself as an industry-leader in affinity corporate accounts and will use this expertise in growing this division of the company along with coaching other loan officers to do the same.
Asked why she chose Synergy One, Kohut said, "Simple: The ability to make a difference, to have an innovative idea and be given the opportunity to see it through!" CEO Steve Majerus added, "Sarah is a force to be reckoned with, so to have her on the team is an honor and we expect significant growth in this market opportunity for us in the years ahead".
