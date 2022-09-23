Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 17:11:00

Synergy One Lending Welcomes Sarah Kohut, VP, Private Client Group

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is thrilled to announce that top producer Sarah Kohut has joined as VP, Private Client Group! Sarah is a $100MM+ originator and has established herself as an industry-leader in affinity corporate accounts and will use this expertise in growing this division of the company along with coaching other loan officers to do the same.

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

Asked why she chose Synergy One, Kohut said, "Simple: The ability to make a difference, to have an innovative idea and be given the opportunity to see it through!" CEO Steve Majerus added, "Sarah is a force to be reckoned with, so to have her on the team is an honor and we expect significant growth in this market opportunity for us in the years ahead". 

Interested in what has the industry's finest choosing Synergy One?  Reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green today!

CONTACT: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-welcomes-sarah-kohut-vp-private-client-group-301631766.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

