23.08.2022 15:33:00

Synergy One Lending Welcomes Steve Haddad and Scott Engel!

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is at it again! We're thrilled to welcome Scott Engel and Steve Haddad as our two newest VPs of Production. Based out of Los Angeles and Southern Utah, they'll lead a mega-production team including several Top 1% originators and help the company's continued growth across the country. 

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

Why Synergy One, Haddad was asked? "It's simple: Transparency, Technology, and Partnership." Synergy One CEO Steve Majerus added, "It just doesn't get any better than Scott and Steve. Tremendous leaders who will allow us to continue to separate ourselves in the industry, with a particular focus on Jumbo and Non-QM production".

For more information on what has so many top producers and elite leaders choosing Synergy One, reach out to President, Aaron Nemec or SVP of Strategic Growth, Ben Green today!

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-welcomes-steve-haddad-and-scott-engel-301609573.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

