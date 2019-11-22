Syngulon and Eppen sign a MOU for the development of a new generation of feed probiotics leveraging bacteriocins as a natural alternative to antibiotics

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the Belgian Economic Mission to the People's Republic of China, Eppen and Syngulon have signed in Beijing on November 18 a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the development of a new generation of feed probiotics leveraging bacteriocins as a natural alternative to antibiotics to enhance animal nutrition and health. Eppen is a Chinese leader in nutrition and health solutions with the world's leading production capacities and a global sales network. Syngulon is a synthetic biology startup developing original technologies using bacteriocins, discovered in Belgium in 1925 by André Gratia, that are produced by a wide variety of microorganisms. Syngulon has developed the world's largest collection of bacteriocins.

In a context of fast-growing protein demand worldwide, the feed industry has been relying on antibiotics used as growth promoters (AGP) to boost animal growth. Such AGP are, however, associated with risks of antibiotics resistance, thus posing health safety issues for animals and indirectly for humans. While these AGP are therefore to be banned in the feed industry in China in 2020, the industry is looking for some relevant alternatives.

Eppen and Syngulon have decided to join forces to develop a World's leading new generation of feed probiotics leveraging bacteriocins as a natural and safe alternative to antibiotics to enhance both animal nutrition and health in a cost-effective and sustainable way therefore meeting the growing demand for safe, healthy and affordable food.

SOURCE SYNGULON