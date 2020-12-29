SYNLawn® Indiana Offering Antiviral Solution to Combat Covid-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are one of the many individuals concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic, SYNLawn®Indiana has announced that they are offering an antiviral solution called ProGienics™ to eliminate the virus off synthetic grass and hard surfaces. Households and businesses with indoor putting greens, safety flooring, playgrounds and more, can purchase this product directly from SYNLawn®Indiana. It is also implemented in every artificial grass installation moving forward.



ProGienics™ Hard Surface Disinfectant by ProVetLogic is effective at eliminating the SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and other harmful viruses, germs, and bacteria. ProGienics™ can be used on artificial grass and other hard surfaces found at any residential or commercial establishment. Schools, churches, playgrounds, athletic facilities, pet areas, recreational areas, and more, can all benefit from this brilliant disinfectant.



SYNLawn®Indiana's well-trained, local professionals will disinfect your artificial turf, gym flooring, and other hard, nonporous surfaces to ensure a clean and safe place for kids, pets, and the public. SYNLawn®Indiana's priority is always the safety of our loved ones and community.



A New Platform for A New Year



With the new year quickly approaching, SYNLawn®Indiana is excited to announce the unveiling of their new website. It provides an exclusive look into the unique features of their award-winning product portfolio as well as a gallery of their awe-inspiring new landscape projects. They specialize in a huge array of installations from artificial grass and putting greens to safety surfacing, playground turf and more. Their collection utilizes exclusive turf technologies including SuperYarn™ technology, DualChill™, HeatBlock™, StatBlock, Sanitized® antimicrobial, and odor resistant Envirofill®. You can schedule a free consultation on their website and their in-house design team will work closely with you to create the perfect outdoor sanctuary.



SYNLawn® Indiana services the following cities and counties in Indiana: Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Bloomington, Lafayette, South Bend, Evansville, Muncie, Valparaiso, Fort Wayne, Gary, Kokomo, West Lafayette, Vincennes, Fairfield County, New Haven County, Middle Essex County, and Litchfield County.



To learn more about ProGienics™ and how SYNLawn®Indiana can make the community brighter and safer during this challenging time, you can visit www.indianaartificiallawns.com.





