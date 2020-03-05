Synlogic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company applying synthetic biology to beneficial microbes to develop novel, living medicines, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (844) 815-2882 for domestic callers and (213) 660-0926 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 4089293. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Synlogic website in the Events Calendar of the Investors and Media section. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The company's lead program, SYNB1618, targets phenylketonuria (PKU). When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. The company is developing SYNB1891 as an immunostimulatory approach for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

