Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, after the market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning Nov. 29, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results in February 2024.

