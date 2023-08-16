|
16.08.2023 23:18:00
Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi As CEO
(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday announced the appointment of Sassine Ghazi as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective on January 1, 2024.
Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO, will transition into the role of Executive Chair of Synopsys' Board of Directors.
"I am ecstatic about Sassine's transition into the CEO role," said Aart. "With 25 years of his career at Synopsys, Sassine embodies our values and culture, has driven very innovative technology, has strong operational experience in running our company, and has built deep, trusting relationships with our customers and partners. At heart, Sassine is a profoundly positive person with a 'Yes, if…' mindset, a results-oriented approach, stellar people leadership skills, and a deep passion for customers. With his outstanding track record and great talents, I'm excited about Sassine's transition into the CEO role!"
