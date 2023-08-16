16.08.2023 23:18:00

Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi As CEO

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday announced the appointment of Sassine Ghazi as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective on January 1, 2024.

Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO, will transition into the role of Executive Chair of Synopsys' Board of Directors.

"I am ecstatic about Sassine's transition into the CEO role," said Aart. "With 25 years of his career at Synopsys, Sassine embodies our values and culture, has driven very innovative technology, has strong operational experience in running our company, and has built deep, trusting relationships with our customers and partners. At heart, Sassine is a profoundly positive person with a 'Yes, if…' mindset, a results-oriented approach, stellar people leadership skills, and a deep passion for customers. With his outstanding track record and great talents, I'm excited about Sassine's transition into the CEO role!"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Synopsys Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Synopsys Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Synopsys Inc. 398,60 -0,10% Synopsys Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen