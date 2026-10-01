Synopsys Aktie

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WKN: 883703 / ISIN: US8716071076

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01.10.2026 07:29:46

Synopsys Sees Growth In FY27, Long Term; Plans $1 Bln Buyback; Teams With OpenAI & Amazon; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), an electronic design automation company, late Wednesday issued positive outlook for fiscal 2027 and updated long-term growth targets to reflect accelerating revenue and expanding non-GAAP operating margins.

The company also announced its intent to repurchase around $1 billion of Synopsys shares over the coming months, subject to market conditions.

Separately, Synopsys announced a multi-year agreement with OpenAI to collaborate as preferred partners to develop and deliver GPT-Synopsys, a specialized model for chip design.

The strategic partnership will bring together OpenAI's frontier AI with Synopsys' trusted EDA tools and chip design expertise. The deal includes a revenue sharing arrangement and go-to-market collaboration to jointly make GPT-Synopsys.

Earlier in the day, Synopsys announced a strategic multi-year agreement with Amazon to accelerate Amazon's custom silicon innovation and advance the development of increasingly complex AI-powered products and cloud infrastructure.

At the 2026 Investor Day, the company detailed its growth strategy and how AI is driving demand, transforming engineering, unlocking new business models and accelerating growth across the portfolio.

Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO, said, "Our updated financial framework reflects confidence in both our growth trajectory and our ability to scale efficiently while helping customers re-engineer their engineering to accelerate AI-powered products."

For fiscal 2027, the company expects earnings per share of $8.16 to $8.61, and adjusted earnings per share of $19.04 to $19.12.

Operating Margin would be at the midpoint of around 20.7 percent and adjusted operating margin would be at the midpoint of around 44.0 percent.

Revenue growth is projected to be approximately 15 percent year over year to $11.15 billion at the midpoint of guidance range of $11.10 billion to $11.20 billion.

Over the long term through fiscal year 2030, the company projects adjusted earnings growth in the mid 20 percents, adjusted operating margin around 50 percent, and revenue in mid-teens growth of around 15 percent.

After investing in the business, Synopsys said it expects to return up to 50 percent of free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, Synopsys shares were gaining around 2 percent, trading at $443.50, extending the 4.78 percent increase on Wednesday's trading close.

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Synopsys Inc. 436,50 13,97% Synopsys Inc.

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