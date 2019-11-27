Synopsys Ships More Than 3,000 HAPS-80 Prototyping Systems

HAPS-80's High Performance and Cost Effectiveness Has Driven Adoption by More Than 100 Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has shipped more than 3,000 HAPS®-80 prototyping systems since its introduction. HAPS-80 is deployed at more than 100 companies worldwide, including nine of the top 10 semiconductor companies, to accelerate software development and system validation across a wide range of consumer, wired and wireless communications, industrial, AI, and computing/storage applications. These companies selected HAPS-80 due to its high performance and cost effectiveness. HAPS-80 offers proven scalability, including deployment in data centers, a rich catalog of real-world I/O interfaces, and a tool set leveraging 20+ years of FPGA synthesis technology leadership.

With more than 3,000 units shipped, HAPS-80 is the proven choice for accelerating software development and system validation. In addition, HAPS system's rich ecosystem of Synopsys DesignWare® IP and HAPS Connect daughtercards supports a broad set of industry standard protocols such as USB, PCI Express®, Ethernet, and others, making HAPS the most versatile prototyping solution on the market. HAPS systems are available in various sizes, enabling designers to quickly assemble prototypes to meet project needs, as well as leverage the same hardware investment over many projects.

"The demand for high-performance prototyping for early software development and system validation has exceeded our expectations," said Tom De Schutter, vice president of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "This significant milestone demonstrates how our customers are benefitting from cost-effective HAPS prototyping to verify increasingly complex designs and accelerate time-to-market."

HAPS-80 FPGA-based prototyping system is available now.

For more information on HAPS-80 please visit: https://www.synopsys.com/verification/prototyping/haps/haps-80.html

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

