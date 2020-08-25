Synoptophore Market Size Worth $297.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synoptophore market size is estimated to reach USD 297.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors such as increasing prevalence of visual acuity disorders such as amblyopia, strabismus, diplopia, and other convergence insufficiency ailments are expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The diagnostic segment held the largest market share in the market in 2019

The therapeutic application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the factors such as excellent visual restoration rate, in the amblyopic eye using synoptophore, and rising demand for orthoptic exercise are the factors driving segment growth

Automated synoptophore machines are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to their ability to perform visual acuity tests quickly and efficiently adhering to a standard protocol with minimal orthoptic intervention

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 because of the factors such as large patient base, high procurement capabilities, and availability of skilled orthoptist

The clinics segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as shorter wait time, increased accessibility, and low cost compared to hospitals is the factor expected to contribute towards the growth of the segment

The presence of key market players, rising incidence of strabismus and amblyopia, and increasing inclination towards non-surgical treatment methods are factors that can be attributed to the growth of the market in North America .

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Synoptophore Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Type (Manual, Automated), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/synoptophore-market

Increasing the prevalence of risk factors leading to amblyopia and strabismus is expected to drive the demand for synoptophore machines in the extended run. For instance, there are multiple risk factors causing amblyopia that includes strabismus, uncorrected refractive errors, premature birth, cataract, ptosis, traumatic head injury, and hereditary factors.

The growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis to avoid surgical intervention in the future will increase the utilization rate of synoptophore. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards non-surgical treatment procedures is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The reliability, versatility, and accuracy of synoptophore in performing comprehensive binocular vision assessments in patient with ocular motility disorders have increased its installation rate. However, high cost, lack of portability, and the difficultly in setting up the pediatric patient for diagnosis are the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global synoptophore market on the basis of application, type, end-user, and region:

Synoptophore Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostic



Therapeutic

Synoptophore Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Manual



Automated

Synoptophore End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Synoptophore Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





The Netherland





Switzerland





Turkey





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Philippines





Taiwan





Hong Kong





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Qatar

List of Key Players of Synoptophore Market

Prkamya Visions

6 6 VISION-TECH CO., LTD.

Shanghai link instrument co. ltd.

link instrument co. ltd. Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd.

Gem Optical Instruments Industries.

