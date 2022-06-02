|
02.06.2022 23:00:00
Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends
The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:
- $0.34 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022.
- $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on June 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.
- $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 272 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company, is on the web at synovus.com, and is on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005231/en/
