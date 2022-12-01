01.12.2022 23:00:00

Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

The board of directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

  • $0.34 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on Jan. 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.
  • $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on Dec. 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.
  • $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on Jan. 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 254 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

