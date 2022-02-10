Synovus Directs $1.76 Million in Donations to Local Organizations and Causes

Synovus Bank today announced the commitment of $1.76 million in philanthropic giving to support education, needs-based, and health and wellness causes throughout the company's five states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The donations were awarded through the bank's corporate donations program and build on the millions of dollars Synovus allocates annually to partners addressing critical needs in the company's communities.

The 278 recipients of the corporate donation funds include organizations with local or regional impact across the Synovus footprint. Special consideration was given to groups that support the creation and sustainment of affordable housing, help low-to-moderate income communities, deliver financial education and literacy programs, and encourage economic development. The recipients align with Synovus' corporate giving strategy, and the donations reflect a 47% increase in awards compared to 2021.

"At Synovus, it is our responsibility to help individuals and communities realize their full potential," said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. "This is especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to demonstrate the increasingly critical role of nonprofits and organizations. Through our corporate donations, we're strengthening our communities and encouraging meaningful change."

The Synovus corporate giving strategy outlines the company's formal process for aligning with various organizations, making corporate donations, and participating in volunteer opportunities. The strategy includes the Synovus Here Matters community outreach program, Raise the Banner financial education program, and corporate donations program. It also encompasses the recently established $4 million Here Matters Community Fund that will enable Synovus to expand its investments in communities and nonprofits with footprint-wide impact.

An overview of the company's 2022 corporate donation awards, including a list of recipients, can be found here. Synovus' 2023 corporate donation application will open Friday, July 1, 2022. More information is available at synovus.com/about-us/donations.

