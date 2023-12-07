Synovus Bank and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announce a $1 million commitment from the bank to improve the health of kids in rural Georgia.

Synovus donates $1 million to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to expand prevention efforts in rural Georgia. Funding will support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life prevention programs to support the safety and well-being of kids in rural communities. One such program, Virtual Challenge, is a year-long, elementary-school-based program that teaches students, teachers and staff how healthy habits help build strong bodies and strong minds.

The $1 million gift from Synovus expands Children's prevention programs in rural communities, including programs focused on obesity, injury/illness, child protection and behavioral and mental health. One such program, Virtual Challenge, is a year-long, elementary-school-based program that teaches students, teachers and staff how healthy habits build strong bodies and minds. The virtual model provides schools and communities in Georgia with increased access to fun, interactive resources and programs that focus on nutrition, physical activity and emotional wellness.

"We’re so grateful to Synovus for this donation earmarked specifically for our prevention programs,” said Marc Welsh, vice president of child advocacy and chief diversity officer at Children's Healthcare. "Children’s cares for patients all around Georgia, and this gift allows us to expand our prevention programs in rural communities to help families raise healthy, safe, resilient kids.”

The Synovus gift further extends Children's commitment to improving the health of kids throughout rural Georgia. Earlier this year, Children's announced a major initiative with Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM), which includes a series of pilot programs focused on improving access to pediatric care close to home.

"At Synovus we believe in the power of partnerships, and our support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Kevin Blair, chairman, CEO and president at Synovus. "We look forward to seeing the tangible impact our donation will have on improving the health and wellness of children and their families in rural Georgia communities.”

About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the trusted leader in caring for kids. The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research and technology. Children’s is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country, managing more than one million patient visits annually at three hospitals, Marcus Autism Center, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, urgent care centers and neighborhood locations. Consistently ranked among the top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has impacted the lives of kids in Georgia, across the United States and around the world for more than 100 years thanks to generous support from the community. In 2021, Children’s served 23,000 individual children from rural counties totaling 65,000 patient visits. Patients from rural counties sought care for emergencies, surgeries, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, hematology/oncology, transplant and a variety of other treatments.

About Synovus Bank

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

