Synovus Donates $2 Million to Strengthen Communities Throughout Its Footprint

Synovus Bank today announced the commitment of $2 million in corporate donations to nonprofits and organizations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Through Synovus’ Corporate Donations Program, the bank is building on the millions of dollars it donates annually to address critical needs in the communities it serves.

Synovus is funding more than 300 organizations with missions that support the creation and sustainment of affordable housing, boost upward mobility of low- to moderate-income communities, deliver financial education, encourage economic development and more. The 2023 donations reflect a nearly 20% increase in awards compared to 2022.

"At Synovus, we’re committed to providing strength, stability and guidance as we enable people to reach their full potential,” said Synovus Executive Vice President and Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer Alison Dowe. "We’re proud to invest in nonprofits and organizations dedicated to providing assistance and solutions for individuals and whole communities. Investing in others is who we are as a company, and our annual giving reflects the passion our team members have for serving others above self."

The Synovus Corporate Donations Program is part of the company’s corporate giving strategy, which outlines Synovus’ formal process for aligning with various organizations, making corporate donations and participating in volunteer opportunities. The strategy includes the bank’s Here Matters Community Outreach Program, Raise the Banner Financial Education Program, Here Matters Community Fund, and Corporate Donations Program.

Synovus' 2024 Corporate Donations Program application will open Saturday, July 15, 2023. More information is available at synovus.com/about-us/donations.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

