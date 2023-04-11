Synovus Financial Corp. Releases 2022 Annual Report

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has released its 2022 Annual Report detailing the company’s progress and outlining 2023 as a year dedicated to focused execution.

"Throughout 2022, our team successfully maneuvered through ever-changing economic conditions while delivering record financial results in key areas,” said Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our success in 2022 and the momentum we carry into 2023, even as the industry faces new challenges, are the direct results of our relationship approach to banking delivered by our incredibly talented and passionate team members.”

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

