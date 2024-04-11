Synovus Financial Corp. releases 2023 Annual Report

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has released its 2023 Annual Report, which highlights the company’s progress toward its strategic priorities, including key initiatives and investments that bring its purpose to life for clients, team members, communities and all stakeholders.

"Focused on the continued execution of our strategic priorities throughout 2023, we simultaneously navigated unforeseen challenges, adapted swiftly and upheld our commitment to clients – proactive advice, customized solutions and unrelenting support while fostering growth,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair.

Read the Synovus 2023 Annual Report to learn more about how the company delivered on its purpose and its emphasis on growing the bank in 2024 and beyond.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

