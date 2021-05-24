Synovus Names Jody Patton Northeast Georgia Division CEO

Synovus Bank today announced the appointment of Jody Patton as CEO of its Northeast Georgia Division, effective July 1. Patton has served as Synovus’ Augusta market executive since January 2018 and succeeds Bill Douglas, who will retire June 30 after 36 years with Synovus, including 19 as division CEO. Douglas will remain chairman of Synovus’ Northeast Georgia Division Advisory Board following his retirement.

"Jody is an exceptional banker, with a wealth of knowledge of industries and economic development opportunities in Northeast Georgia,” said Wayne Akins, Synovus chief community banking officer. "While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Bill, we are confident this transition will enable us to continue our people-first approach to serving clients and businesses in the Northeast Georgia Division. Bill represents the best of Synovus and we are deeply grateful for his unwavering commitment, leadership, and contributions to our company.”

Patton joined Synovus in Augusta in 2005 and has nearly three decades of banking experience, including commercial lending, new business development, sales management, recruiting, training, and team building. He currently serves on the boards of directors of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, CSRA Business Lending, and American Heart Association’s Heart Ball. Patton is a graduate of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, where he was also a four-year letterman in basketball.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 285 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005087/en/