Synovus Names Shellie Creson as Chief Risk Officer

Synovus today announced the appointment of Shellie Creson as its chief risk officer. She succeeds Mark Holladay who retired from Synovus in March 2022. Creson reports to President and CEO Kevin Blair and joins the Synovus Executive Leadership Team. She leads the company’s corporate risk management strategy, continuing to transform, strengthen and sustain its strong risk culture. Creson is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005257/en/

Synovus Chief Risk Officer Shellie Creson (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to Synovus, Creson served as executive vice president and chief audit executive at Fifth Third Bank, where she provided strategic, proactive leadership and oversight of all audit activities conducted across the company. She also served in leadership positions in strategic and corporate planning, audit, and finance at Regions Bank and First Horizon Bank.

"Shellie has an outstanding record of influencing corporate risk structures, including driving organizational and board engagement in risk mitigation and ongoing risk management,” said Synovus President and CEO Kevin Blair. "I am confident she will continue to evolve our risk management organization to align with core banking needs as well as modernize our capabilities and client solutions.”

Creson is a graduate of Rhodes College. She is a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor, and certified enterprise risk professional.

Deeply committed to serving the community, Creson is vice chairman of the board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati and a member of the American Heart Association Go Red for Women executive leadership team. She is also an active United Way Tocqueville Society member. Creson formerly served on the ArtsWave Cincinnati Citywide Campaign Cabinet and as the treasurer of the board for Manna Fund, Atlanta.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $57 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005257/en/