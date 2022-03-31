31.03.2022 16:00:00

Synovus to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 21, 2022

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 21, 2022. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $57 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 272 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

