23.03.2023 15:00:00
Synovus to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 20, 2023
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 20, 2023. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
