17.06.2022 16:30:00

Synovus to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 21, 2022

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, July 21, 2022. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and data tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

