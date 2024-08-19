19.08.2024 15:00:00

Synovus to participate at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Gregory will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Sept. 9, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investor.synovus.com/events.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

