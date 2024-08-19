Synovus to participate at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Gregory will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Sept. 9, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investor.synovus.com/events.

