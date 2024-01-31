31.01.2024 14:56:00

Synovus to participate at BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair will participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd annual BofA Securities Financial Services Conference at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on Feb. 21, 2024, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Synovus’ investor relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/events.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

