24.10.2022 21:15:00

Synovus to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on November 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 254 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

