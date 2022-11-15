Synovus to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Dec. 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/Event.

