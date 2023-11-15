|
15.11.2023 21:14:00
Synovus to present at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair will make an investor presentation at the Goldman Sachs 2023 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Dec. 6, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast and replay will be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/events.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115080389/en/
