|
04.03.2022 23:00:00
Synovus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 8
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will deliver a presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/synovus-financial-corporation-march-2022.
The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $57 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 277 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005570/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synovus Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Synovus Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.