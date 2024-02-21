Synovus wins 25 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards

Synovus Bank has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards winner, receiving 25 awards for its 2023 performance serving small business and middle market clients.

Coalition Greenwich, the global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, recognizes exceptional service quality to small and middle market businesses through these awards. Among the more than 500 U.S. banks evaluated, Synovus won 16 national Greenwich Excellence, six Best Brands and three regional awards.

"Being honored with these Greenwich Awards is a testament to our purpose of enabling our clients to meet their full potential, as we’re intentional in deepening relationships to meet the needs of our middle market and small business clients,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "We collectively earned five more Greenwich Awards over last year, and this recognition highlights our strength in providing exceptional service that positions us as a leader in the industry.”

Overall, Synovus earned the fourth highest number of total awards among all financial institutions evaluated. To determine the winners, Coalition Greenwich interviewed nearly 28,000 executives of small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million and middle-market firms with sales of $10-$500 million across the country and measured institutions across a series of qualitative metrics.

National Greenwich Excellence awards for small business banking

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier

Industry Understanding

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

RM Proactively Provides Advice

National Greenwich Excellence for middle market banking

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management – Overall Product Capabilities

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction with CM Specialist

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice

Greenwich Best Brand National Awards for small business (3) and middle market (3) banking

Ease of Doing Business

Trust

Values Long-Term Relationships

Greenwich Excellence South Regional Awards for middle market banking

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction

RM Proactively Provides Advice

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221525099/en/