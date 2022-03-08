Synthesis AI Ranked #4 on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis AI , a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, ranked number four on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This ranking cements Synthesis AI's role in pioneering synthetic data technologies to create more capable AI models. Synthetic data is a disruptive approach to training AI models through the use of computer-generated images and simulations. Synthesis AI's on-demand platform provides vast amounts of perfectly labeled 3D data. The company's clients include leading technology, robotics, metaverse, smartphone, and autonomy companies.

"We are at an inflection point of utilization for synthetic data," said Yashar Behzadi, CEO and founder of Synthesis AI. "Every day, more companies are adopting synthetic data approaches to build better models at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional human-labeling methods. With synthetic data, data practitioners can generate the data they need on-demand, ensuring robust and unbiased model performance. Moreover, synthetic data provides never-before-available 3D labels necessary to build new models for robotics, autonomy, and metaverse applications."

"Many thanks to Fast Company for recognizing Synthesis AI as a leader in synthetic data. The recognition is a great validation of the emerging role of synthetic data to the future of AI development," continued Behzadi.

In addition to the recognition by Fast Company, Synthesis AI was also recently listed by MIT Technology Review as one of the Breakthrough Technologies of 2022 .

From Startup to Global Innovator

Synthesis AI emerged out of stealth in 2021 with its unique and disruptive approach to training AI models. In the last year, Synthesis AI has spearheaded the effort to introduce synthetic data to the world. Synthesis AI's head of artificial intelligence published the first book on synthetic data. The company also published the first industry survey on the benefits of synthetic data and published the first white paper on the development of state-of-the-art facial models with synthetic data. The company was also the first to release self-serve synthetic data products . Synthesis AI launched HumanAPI, enabling the programmatic generation of millions of unique, high-quality 3D digital humans. This announcement came just months after the launch of the FaceAPI synthetic data-as-a-service product , which has delivered over 10M labeled facial images for leading smartphone, teleconferencing, automobile, and technology companies.

Most recently, Synthesis AI announced enhanced capabilities to support the development of advanced digital humans, with new functionalities for pose estimation, action recognition, and high-density landmarks. The new capabilities enable advanced applications in the metaverse, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and others in generated media, home & enterprise security, and AI fitness. The company plans to launch several new APIs in 2022 to address new use-cases in robotics and autonomy.

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable and ethical computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural networks and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis' platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches.

