Synthetic Biology: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2024.



Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2019 to 2024. In-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces is also provided.



The analyst examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries and software; as well as the agriculture; consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare and industrial chemicals enable product sectors.



The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from January 2018 to September 2019 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 100 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for synthetic biology

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Description of core synthetic biology products i.e. synthetic genes, DNA parts, chassis organisms, and synthetic cells

- Information on enabling technologies such as DNA sequencing, oligonucleotides, specialty media, and bioinformatics

- Knowledge about enabled technologies including biofuels, specialty chemicals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture

- Analysis of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors, and intellectual property landscape

- Assessment of the products and technologies most commercially viable in the immediate and near-future time frame.

- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Active Motif, Bayer AG, BASF AG, Cargill Inc., Dowdupont Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck KGAA, Novartis Pharma AG, Pfizer Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary

The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors.First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate.



Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry.These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms.



Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.



Synthetic biology foundries now routinely design, build and test designer organisms capable of producing valuable end products.The workflow includes modifying the genomes of these organisms to produce just the right combination of taste and texture, as for the food industry.



Designer organisms in the textile industry help achieve the right combination of strength, flexibility, weight, dimensional variability, and targeted surface and structural modification. High-value synthetic biology end products such as these are forecast to drive significant market growth in this industry.



This report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.



The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled.Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry.



Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.



Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.



