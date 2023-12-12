12.12.2023 15:00:00

Syra Health to Participate in Upcoming 2024 Healthcare Conferences

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced that it will take part in several upcoming healthcare conferences. Leaders from Syra Health will participate in the following:

  • JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, San Francisco, California
  • ViVE Digital Health Tech Conference, February 25-28, 2024, Los Angeles, California  
  • HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, March 11-15, Orlando, Florida

Management will be meeting with investors at JP Morgan. If you'd like to schedule a meeting, please reach out Lytham Partners via their contact information below.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH
Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Syra Health
Communications & Marketing Director
Christine Drury
463-345-5180
christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syra-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-2024-healthcare-conferences-302012689.html

SOURCE Syra Health

