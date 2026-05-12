TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
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12.05.2026 13:55:11
Syria: TotalEnergies signs a Cooperation Agreement on offshore exploration
Download the Press ReleaseParis, May 12, 2026 – TotalEnergies together with its partners QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips, has signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) relating to the exploration of Block 3 offshore Syria in the Mediterranean Sea.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
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