WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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09.07.2026 16:03:39
Syria regains voting rights at world chemical weapons watchdog
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) cited a "change in circumstances" as the reason behind its decision. Syria had joined the watchdog in 2013, only to be stripped of its rights in 2021.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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